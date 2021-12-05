Seven Omicron cases detected in Finland

Helsinki [Finland], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Seven cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Finland as of Saturday, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said.



"Finland has identified seven cases of the Omikron coronavirus variant so far. All identified cases are related to the same chain of infections," the THL said in a statement.

Out of the seven cases, one was identified in the hospital districts of Helsinki, four in the country's southwest and two more in the North Savo region, the institute said.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa and marked as a variant of concern due to its high infection rates by the World Health Organization prompting countries worldwide to enforce new travel restrictions and public health measures. (ANI/Sputnik)

