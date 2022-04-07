Sides to Yemen conflict accuse each other of violating ceasefire

Sana'a [Yemen], April 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, accused each other of violating the recent UN-brokered ceasefire on Tuesday.

Last week, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said that the sides to the Yemen conflict had agreed to a two-month halt of all offensive operations.



"The #truce has been greatly welcomed, but it is threatened by Houthi's breaches including military deployments, mobilization of troops & Vehicles, Artillery and drone strikes. This requires the international community to preserve what has been achieved," Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-controlled Almasirah TV channel reported, citing the movement's armed forces, that 119 breaches of ceasefire by the Saudi-led coalition were registered in the Hudaydah province in the Red Sea, as well as air attacks in the settlement of Hays in the same southwestern province.

The conflict between the Yemeni government and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations. (ANI/Sputnik)

