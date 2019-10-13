Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister calls on Vice President Naidu

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:44 IST

Indo-US joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' to take place in...

Washington [US], Oct 13 (ANI): The 10th edition of the joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' between India and the US will be held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Seattle from October 13-28.