Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo tweeted by MEA Spokesperson)
Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo tweeted by MEA Spokesperson)

Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister calls on Vice President Naidu

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:02 IST

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his ongoing visit to Sierra Leone, met the country's Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis on Saturday (local time).
"#IndiaSierraLeone | Relations based on common values and a shared vision. Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis called on VP @MVenkaiahNaidu. The leaders had a productive discussion on further building upon the growth of bilateral relations in recent years," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
Naidu, who reached Freetown earlier today, was received by Dr Mohammed Juldeh Jallah, the Vice President of Sierra Leone, upon his arrival here. Naidu was given a ceremonial welcome and was presented the Guard of Honour.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet, "#IndiaSierraLeone | Deepening our warm ties with Sierra Leone, VP @MVenkaiahNaidu arrived to a heartwarming welcome in Freetown."
The Vice President is expected to have a detailed bilateral meeting with the country's President Julius Maada Wonie Bio. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 04:12 IST

Ecuador: President Moreno puts national capital under curfew,...

Quito [Ecuador], Oct 13 (ANI): Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Saturday placed the national capital under curfew and military control following several days of mass protests against his decree cancelling fuel subsidies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 03:46 IST

France suspends arms sales to Turkey over military incursions in Syria

Paris [France], Oct 13 (ANI): France on Saturday (local time) said it has decided to suspend arms sales to Turkey over its ongoing military incursions in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 03:03 IST

'Financial concerns' raised at UK charity endorsed by Pakistani...

London [UK], Oct 13 (ANI): The Charity Commission has said that it is looking into 'potential financial concerns' at Wakefield charity Penny Appeal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:44 IST

Indo-US joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' to take place in...

Washington [US], Oct 13 (ANI): The 10th edition of the joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' between India and the US will be held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Seattle from October 13-28.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:40 IST

Vice President Naidu arrives in Sierra Leone

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday (local time) arrived in Freetown on the second leg of his ongoing five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:30 IST

China to conduct feasibility study of trans-border railway: Xi...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): China would carry out a feasibility study on trans-border railways linking Nepal with the Sino land, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:16 IST

5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles China

Beijing [China], Oct 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter scale struck southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday, China Earthquake Networks Center said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:12 IST

Pak regrets Afghanistan's decision to close consulate in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday regretted Afghanistan's decision to close its consulate in Peshawar over the market ownership dispute and urged the country to immediately review the move.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:03 IST

China pledges NPR 56 billion financial assistance to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 12 (ANI): China on Saturday pledged to provide financial assistance of NPR 56 billion to Nepal over a period of two years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:46 IST

Top US senator accuses Pakistan of supporting Taliban, al-Qaeda...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A top US senator has accused Pakistan of supporting terror groups like the Taliban and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and harbouring terrorists belonging to these groups in the war-torn country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:32 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla arrives in Serbia to attend 141st IPU Assembly

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Serbia on Friday to attend the 141st Assembly of the Inter Parliamentarian Union (IPU) slated to be held here from October 13 to October 17.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:40 IST

Japan: Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall on Izu Peninsula; 2 dead

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 12 (ANI): Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on the Izu Peninsula on Saturday evening, bringing heavy downpours and winds that have claimed the lives of two persons and injured at least 70 others.

Read More
iocl