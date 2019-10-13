Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his ongoing visit to Sierra Leone, met the country's Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis on Saturday (local time).
"#IndiaSierraLeone | Relations based on common values and a shared vision. Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis called on VP @MVenkaiahNaidu. The leaders had a productive discussion on further building upon the growth of bilateral relations in recent years," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
Naidu, who reached Freetown earlier today, was received by Dr Mohammed Juldeh Jallah, the Vice President of Sierra Leone, upon his arrival here. Naidu was given a ceremonial welcome and was presented the Guard of Honour.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet, "#IndiaSierraLeone | Deepening our warm ties with Sierra Leone, VP @MVenkaiahNaidu arrived to a heartwarming welcome in Freetown."
The Vice President is expected to have a detailed bilateral meeting with the country's President Julius Maada Wonie Bio. (ANI)
Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister calls on Vice President Naidu
ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:02 IST
