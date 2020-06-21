Singapore's COVID-19 cases surpass 42,000

Singapore City [Singapore], June 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Singapore has risen by 262 to 42,095 over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"As of 21 June 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 262 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories," the ministry said in a statement.

Based on our investigations so far, there are 9 cases in the community, of whom 3 are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents and 6 are Work Pass holders," it added.

Starting Friday, the city-state began implementing the second phase of lifting its shutdown measures, after the first phase went by without an increase in infections. (Sputnik/ANI)

