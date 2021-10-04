Somali army kills 7 Al-Shabab fighters in southern region

Mogadishu [Somalia], October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Somali National Army (SNA)'s Special Forces (Danab) on Monday killed seven Al-Shabab terrorists during a sting security operation carried out in the Lower Shabelle region, the southern part of the country.

Military commanders told SNA Radio that three Al-Shabab leaders were among those killed during the operation in Busley and Bulo-Alundi villages under the Janale area.



The SNA commanders said several insurgents were wounded and their hideouts were destroyed in operations after the army received intelligence of Al-Shabab's presence in those locations.

The military officials said the security operation will be intensified in the area to wipe out Al-Shabab fighters who often carry out roadside attacks against allied forces in the region.

The militants have intensified attacks in Somalia despite government forces having made intensive operations against the extremists in central and southern regions in recent months in an attempt to flush out al-Shabab cells. (ANI/Xinhua)

