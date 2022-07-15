Somali leader seeks to shore up ties with Kenya

Mogadishu [Somalia], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Kenya on Friday for an official State visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries, his office said.



The presidency said while in Kenya, Mohamud is expected to hold talks with his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta on further strengthening bilateral cooperation and relations between the two sides for the mutual benefit of both nations.

"The two presidents will hold bilateral talks that will focus on strengthening the strategic cooperation and historical relations between Kenya and Somalia," the presidency said.

Among issues expected to be discussed during the talks between the two leaders include counter-terrorism, immigration, and trade. (ANI/Xinhua)

