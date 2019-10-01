Italian security forces were seen near armoured vehicles at the scene of an attack on an Italian military convoy in Mogadishu, Somalia on Monday
Somalia: US military says 10 militants killed after twin al-Shabab attacks

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:28 IST

Mogadishu [Somalia], Oct 1 (ANI): Ten militants were killed in airstrikes carried out by US military and partnered forces as a retaliatory attack against al-Shabaab terrorists, the US military said on Monday.
The airstrikes were in retaliation to twin attacks carried out earlier in the day by the insurgent group targeting a European military convoy in the Somali capital of Mogadishu and a base for US and Somali forces in Baledogle, Sputnik reported.
"In response to this attack and in self-defence, U.S Africa Command conducted two airstrikes and used small arms fire targeting al-Shabaab terrorists," a statement by the US military read.
