Somalia: US military says 10 militants killed after twin al-Shabab attacks

Mogadishu [Somalia], Oct 1 (ANI): Ten militants were killed in airstrikes carried out by US military and partnered forces as a retaliatory attack against al-Shabaab terrorists, the US military said on Monday.

The airstrikes were in retaliation to twin attacks carried out earlier in the day by the insurgent group targeting a European military convoy in the Somali capital of Mogadishu and a base for US and Somali forces in Baledogle, Sputnik reported.

"In response to this attack and in self-defence, U.S Africa Command conducted two airstrikes and used small arms fire targeting al-Shabaab terrorists," a statement by the US military read.

No US or partner forces were injured in the al-Shabaab attack, it added. (ANI)

