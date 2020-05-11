Some 20 civilians killed in several militant attacks in Niger

Niamey, [Niger], May 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Around 20 civilians have been killed in a series of militant attacks in the southwest of Niger, national media reported on Sunday.

Militants driving motorcycles attacked several villages in Anzourou commune of the Tillaberi region at about 4:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) on Saturday, according to the Actu Niger news portal.

The militants ordered local residents to flee their villages, threatening them with new attacks in the coming days. (Sputnik/ANI)