South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

Juba [South Sudan], July 19 (ANI): Vice President of South Sudan, James Wani Igga, arrived in India on Tuesday to participate in the two-day CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the visit of the South Sudan Vice President will also deepen the bilateral ties between India and South Sudan.

In a tweet, Bagchi wrote, "Warm welcome to Vice President James Wani Igga of South Sudan on his arrival in India for participating in the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave. Another step towards deepening the bilateral partnership between India and South Sudan."



Notably, the CII- EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership is scheduled to take place between July 19-20 where both the countries, India and Africa will have the session on different topics under themes like "Building Financing Partnerships", "SERV Africa - Higher Education and Skill Development Partnership with Africa", Strengthening Value Chains in Agriculture & Food Processing Sector and many more.

The event was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of India, according to CII-EXIM Africa Conclave's official website.

It said that the level of economic engagement between India and Africa has grown multi-dimensional and to reflect the changing contours of this dynamic relationship, the Conclave is being rechristened as "CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership" expanding the earlier focus on "Project Partnership". Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and President of Confederation of Indian Industry Sanjiv Bajaj will also be present at the meeting.

In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

The upcoming edition will focus on project exports, trade, investments, and exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa. The two-day event will take place at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. (ANI)

