Southern Mexico hit by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

Mexico City [Mexico], Jan 17 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico on Thursday night, the national seismological survey said.

According to the seismologists, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of eight kilometers (about 5 miles), 10 kilometers south of the city of Ciudad Ixtepec in the state of Oaxaca.

There is no information about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

The Mexican Pacific coast is located in the so-called Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone that is often hit by powerful earthquakes. (Sputnik/ANI)

