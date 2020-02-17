Spinning Top gains popularity among children in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 17 (ANI): Every year in Japan, the national championship is held for "Spinning Top" game called "Koma". It is managed using string.

"This movement is called 'cross attack' in which the item must be caught as the hands move cross," said a player.

Techniques of movement 'Spinning Top' have a unique name that players name as one pleases.

"Technical name is twitching and turning. "Spinning Top" moves to the left hand on the string. Then return and going around on the hand. If possible, I got it well," said another player.

It is considered one of the oldest games for children in the world and in Japan, it is also very popular among young and old.

"The game requires moving hands and mental focus so I think it is useful for children," the player added.

Fjita is director of spinning top challenge tournament. He teaches people the fun of "Spinning Top".

Yoshihito Fujita, Japan Koma Museum, said: "Japanese "SpinningTops" is different from other "SpinningTops" in the world because its axis is longer and therefore rotates faster and longer and thanks to the long axis can also perform a lot of different movements. This museum has Spinning Tops from many countries around the world, they are usually considered traditional toys."

"We have in the Museum of Koma about fifty thousand items and have collected it from all over the world. Spinning top is very cheap toy comparing with other toys, so it expended and played around the world. It has been popular for long time. People are usually interested in things that rotate. And recently many are learning about this easy toy but at the same time it is challenging. I hope to spread more the fun of this toy. There are many ways to play spinning top around the world and it always have the power of making people happy and smile," said Fujita. (ANI)

