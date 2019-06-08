State-sponsored terrorism biggest threat, world community must come together to fight it: PM Modi at Maldivian Parliament

Male [Maldives], June 8 (ANI): In his first travel abroad after taking charge for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that state-sponsored terrorism is the biggest threat and called the world community to fight twin challenge terrorism and radicalization.

"Terrorism is a danger not just for a country but the entire civilization. State-sponsored terrorism is the biggest threat today. It is important for the world community to come together to fight the challenge of terrorism and radicalization," he said addressing the Maldivian Parliament, Majlis.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to have a global conference on terrorism saying, "Terrorism is a danger not just for a country or region but an entire civilization. State-sponsored terrorism is the biggest threat today. It is time for a global conference on terrorism."

Stating that the decision to invite him was taken in the very first meeting after Mohamed Nasheed became Maldives' parliamentary speaker, Modi said the gesture has touched the hearts of every Indian.

Stressing at the significance of India-Maldivian ties, PM Modi said, "' Neighborhood First' is our priority. Relations between India and Maldives are older than history. From time immemorial, blue waters have washed our shores. They have also nourished our cultures and civilisations."

He also expressed his delight over Maldives being part of India-led International Solar Alliance and said, "I am happy that Maldives is working towards sustainable development and has become a part of the International Solar Alliance."

In a special gesture, PM Modi promised India's contribution in conservation of Maldives Friday mosque and said, "I felt great to have announced today that India will contribute in the conservation of Maldives' Friday Mosque. There's no such mosque elsewhere in the world like this historical mosque made up of coral."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Nishan Izzuddeen, the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, during his visit to the Island Nation.

The Indian Prime Minister is on a two-day bilateral visit to the Maldives. On his arrival in the country, he received a ceremonial welcome at the Republic Square in Male. (ANI)