Sudan: 37 killed, 200 injured in tribal clashes

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 37 people were killed and 200 others were wounded in clashes amongst tribes in Sudan's eastern region, as per local media reports.

The clashes between the Bani Amer tribe and the Nuba tribe broke out last week, Sputnik reported while quoting the Sudan Tribune. The main reason behind the clash is unknown.

The country's newly-formed Sovereign Council on Sunday dismissed the governor of the Red Sea state and declared an emergency following the clashes.

Investigations have also been ordered into the violence. (ANI)

