Sudan: 7 killed, 12 others injured in factory explosion

ANI | Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:06 IST

Khartoum [Sudan], Dec 3 (Sputnik/ANI): Seven people have been killed and 12 others injured in an explosion at the factory in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on Tuesday.
"Seven people were killed and 12 others [are] in a critical condition," the committee said, adding that an explosion caused a huge fire.
Further details are awaited. (Sputnik/ANI)

