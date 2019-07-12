Sudan army foils coup attempt, detains 12

Khartoum [Sudan], July 12 (ANI): Sudanese army officials on Friday claimed that they have foiled an attempted coup and detained 12 officers for their possible role in it.

"Tonight, 12 officers have been detained. Seven of them are members of the army and five people have retired, while three are the aides to officers," Sputnik quoted the head of the Transitional Military Council's (TMC) security committee, Ibrahim, as saying.

Ibrahim indicated that further detentions are underway.

"Further detentions are coming, particularly [the detention] of the organiser of this failed coup. They have tried to carry out a military overthrow in order to thwart the conclusion of a deal between the military council and the [opposition] Forces of Freedom and Change," he added.

The latest development comes as TMC and protest movement leaders are in talks on a power-sharing deal.

Last week, the ruling TMC and Forces for Freedom and Change reached a deal and agreed to establish a joint military-civilian sovereign council in Sudan that will rule the country for a period of three years, according to African Union mediator, Mohamed Hassan Lebatt.

Under the agreement, both the military and civilian opposition agreed to initiate a "transparent and independent investigation" into the violence which began on June 3 when around 113 people were killed during a military crackdown on a pro-democracy sit-in in Khartoum, Al Jazeera reported.

The deal has revived hopes for a peaceful transition of power in Sudan, which was rocked by violent protests in April which saw the ouster of longtime autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir.

Mass protests, first against the al-Bashir regime, and now the TMC, have been ongoing in Sudan.

The TMC was formed after the military overthrew al-Bashir on April 11 in a coup. Protesters have been demanding the military council to transfer power to a civilian-led government. (ANI)

