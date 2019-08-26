Representative Image
Sudan: Atleast 62 people dead, 98 wounded due to heavy rainfall

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:32 IST

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 62 people have died while 98 others were wounded after heavy rainfalls and floods devastated Sudan, the country's health ministry stated on Sunday.
"The number of the victims reached 62 people, and 98 wounded," Xinhua quoted Sulaiman Abdul-Jabbar, the acting undersecretary of Sudan's Health Ministry as saying during a presser here.
22,676 houses have been completely destroyed due to the rains and flooding, while over 35,800 families have been affected. Apart from this, over 13,000 houses have partially collapsed while 3,636 animals have died.
"We have not yet reached the stage of a declaration of disaster or appealing for external aid and assistance," the official added, however.
The rains which started in Sudan in early August also cut off main roads. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:25 IST

Over 63,000 cases of dengue reported in Bangladesh, 169 people dead

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 63,514 cases of dengue have been reported in Bangladesh, with 169 people having lost their lives to the fever as per the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:29 IST

United Airlines to suspend daily flight from Chicago to Hong Kong

Chicago [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): US-headquartered United Airlines is suspending its daily flight service from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Hong Kong from next month.

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:13 IST

US, Japan agree to 'big trade deal' on G7 sidelines

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): The United States and Japan agreed to a "big" trade deal on the sidelines of the G7 summit here on Sunday, according to US President Donald Trump.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:47 IST

Modi meets UN Secy Gen at G7 in France

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the G7 summit hosted by the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:46 IST

Iran's Foreign Minister flies to G-7 summit, says no plan to meet Trump

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday made a surprising entry at the G-7 summit being held in the southwestern city of Biarritz, following French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:29 IST

India, along with 110 countries, participate in Beijing...

Beijing [China], Aug 25 (ANI): India, along with 110 other countries, participated in the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 held for the first time in the Chinese capital.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:25 IST

Rohingyas mark 2nd anniversary of exodus after Myanmar crackdown

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 25 (ANI): Thousands of Rohingyas on Sunday marked the second anniversary of the crackdown launched against the refugee community in northwest Rakhine state by the Myanmar military two years ago.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:15 IST

Modi bats for strengthening India-UK cooperation with Johnson at...

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 45th G7 Summit being hosted in the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:11 IST

PM Modi arrives in France to attend G-7 Summit

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in the southwestern French city of Biarritz to attend the 45th G-7 Summit, where India has been invited as a partner country.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:03 IST

Trump meets Abe at G-7 summit, claims close to trade deal with Japan

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday met Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of G-7 summit in the southwest French town of Biarritz and asserted that Washington is close to reaching a trade deal with Tokyo.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:39 IST

Pak says Kartarpur corridor to open irrespective of ties with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): The opening of Kartarpur corridor will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan's ties with India over the Kashmir crisis, has said Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:52 IST

United Airlines suspends service between Chicago and Hong Kong...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Chicago-based United Airlines has suspended flight operations between Chicago and Hong Kong.

