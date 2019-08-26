Sudan: Atleast 62 people dead, 98 wounded due to heavy rainfall

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 62 people have died while 98 others were wounded after heavy rainfalls and floods devastated Sudan, the country's health ministry stated on Sunday.

"The number of the victims reached 62 people, and 98 wounded," Xinhua quoted Sulaiman Abdul-Jabbar, the acting undersecretary of Sudan's Health Ministry as saying during a presser here.

22,676 houses have been completely destroyed due to the rains and flooding, while over 35,800 families have been affected. Apart from this, over 13,000 houses have partially collapsed while 3,636 animals have died.

"We have not yet reached the stage of a declaration of disaster or appealing for external aid and assistance," the official added, however.

The rains which started in Sudan in early August also cut off main roads. (ANI)

