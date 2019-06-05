Sudan: Death toll rises to 60 after crackdown on pro-democracy protesters

Khartoum [Sudan], Jun 5 (ANI): At least 60 people were killed and over 300 others were wounded after security forces launched a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters earlier this week, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).

The demonstrators demanded that the Transitional Military Council (TMC), which toppled Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir in a coup this April, hand over the government charge to civilians.

Violence erupted on Monday after the military stormed the main camp of the protesters here in a bid to break up the agitation, according to CNN.

Several of the wounded are in a critical condition, according to the CCSD.

Quoting eyewitnesses, CNN also reported that the police and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces fired shots at the protesters, while many law enforcement personnel beat the demonstrators who took to the streets.

While the violence has simmered down in Khartoum, the CCSD said that one woman was killed by a stray bullet on Tuesday.

Internet connections have also been blocked by major service providers in various parts of Sudan.

While protesters have been asking the TMC to step down to make way for a government led by civilian leaders, the military reached a settlement with the opposition for a three-year transition to democracy.

During an address on state TV on Tuesday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of the council, however, said that elections will be held within nine months. (ANI)

