Sudan has been in a state of political turmoil since the army removed al-Bashir in April, with dozens of demonstrators killed during street protests.
Sudan protesters, army agree on power-sharing deal

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:38 IST

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 3 (ANI): Sudan's military rulers and the main opposition coalition on Saturday reached an agreement on the power-sharing deal, the African Union said, after lengthy negotiations following the toppling of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir.
Mohamed Hassan Lebatt, the African Union (AU) mediator for Sudan, told reporters here today that the two sides "fully agreed on a constitutional declaration" outlining the division of power for a three-year transition to elections, Al Jazeera reported.
The document, which outlines the powers and the relationships between the branches of the transitional government, comes after weeks of protracted negotiations brokered by the AU and neighbouring Ethiopia amid sporadic bouts of violence in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities.
The main opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), welcomed the agreement as a "first step with more to follow" and pledged to complete the journey to "freedom, peace and justice" in Sudan.
The declaration states that the FFC will appoint a prime minister as soon as the document is signed.
The prime minister will be tasked to form the government in consultation with the FFC. However, the defence and the interior ministers will be appointed by the military council.
The declaration also envisages the appointment of a 300-member legislative assembly to serve during the transitional period. The FFC would have 67 per cent of its seats and other political groups not associated with al-Bashir would have the rest.
Once the transitional government - or sovereign council - starts working, Sudan will embark on a three-year transition period expected to allow elections in the African country. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:24 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:24 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:50 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:08 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:07 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:32 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:40 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:50 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:48 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:11 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:51 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:18 IST

