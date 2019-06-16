Sudan toppled Prez to appear in court soon

Khartoum [Sudan], June 16 (ANI): Sudan's toppled President Omar al-Bashir is expected to appear in court next week to face charges of corruption, announced acting prosecutor general on Sunday.

"The former president will appear in court next week following charges of corruption and possessing foreign currency," Al Jazeera quoted Al Waleed Sayed Ahmed as saying.

After months of mass protest, the military overthrew and arrested al-Bashir. He was charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators.

Prosecutors had also ordered his interrogation on suspicion of money laundering and financing terrorism.

After Bashir's departure, the army formed Transition Military Council (TMC) to transfer power to a civilian government.

People, however, are still on streets protesting against the army.

In the aftermath of the military crackdown, a 'civil disobedience' movement was called by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) to demand the civilian rule in the country.

Sudanese doctors have claimed that more than 118 protestors were killed in the protest so far. (ANI)

