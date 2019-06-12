Representative image
Representative image

Sudanese govt forces kill 11 in Darfur

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:33 IST

Khartoum [Sudan], Jun 12 (ANI): At least 11 people were shot dead by government forces in the war-torn region of Darfur in western Sudan, a committee of doctors said on Tuesday.
Anadolu Agency quoted the Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors as saying in a statement that 20 others suffered injuries on Monday after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a faction of the army, opened fire on citizens in a village in central Darfur.
"On Monday, a group of RSF opened fire on citizens in the Dilaige area of Central Darfur State, killing 11 people and injuring at least 20 people," the statement read.
No clear reason was given for the killings. However, several witnesses said that they were committed by the RSF soldiers, according to the statement.
In Sudan, protesters began a nationwide civil disobedience campaign on Sunday to mount pressure on the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) to hand over power to a civilian government.
Scores of people have been killed after a crackdown was launched on protesters in Khartoum since June 3.
The TMC has promised to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice and release the outcome of the investigation.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International has condemned the war crimes and other serious human rights violations in Darfur by Sudanese government forces, including the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias.
Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International's Secretary General, said, "The TMC of Sudan must immediately withdraw all members of the Rapid Support Forces from policing and law enforcement anywhere in Sudan and especially in Khartoum."
Naidoo said, "What we have witnessed in the past three days is horrific and barbaric. The senseless killing of protestors must be stopped immediately, and those responsible for the bloodbath, including at command level, must be held fully accountable for their dreadful actions." (ANI)

