Sudanese opposition rejects political agreement between Prime Minister, Military

Khartoum [Sudan], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Sudanese coalition of labour unions opposed to the military authorities issued a statement on Sunday in which it rejected the political agreement signed between the military and the previously ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.



Earlier on Sunday, Hamdok and the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, signed a political agreement providing for the return of the ousted Prime Minister to his post. The deal also guarantees the transfer of power in the country to a civilian government within the established timeframe and entails the release of all political prisoners in Sudan.

"The treasonous agreement signed today between Hamdok and Burhan is completely rejected and concerns only its parties. This is just a false attempt to legitimize the recent coup and the authority of the Military Council, as well as the political suicide of Dr. Abdalla Hamdok," the opposition said in the statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

