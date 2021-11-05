Sudan's army chief Burhan orders release of 4 ministers

Khartoum [Sudan], November 5 (ANI): Sudan's army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday released four civilian ministers detained in a coup, according to state-run television.

Four ministers released are Hashem Hassab Alrasoul, telecommunications minister; Ali Geddo, trade minister; Hamza Baloul; information minister; and Youssef Adam, youth and sports minister who were detained by Al-Burhan since he led a military coup last week, citing Sudan TV, Al Jazeera reported.

The move comes as the United Nations is working to find a way out of a political impasse since the military seized power in late October.

Following the October 25 coup, top civilian politicians were detained and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under house arrest, reported Al Jazeera.



The military move triggered widespread international condemnation with the US and the World Bank cutting aid to pressure the military into releasing Hamdok and his detained colleagues.

The UN special envoy for Sudan said talks had yielded the outline of a potential deal on a return to power-sharing, including Hamdok's reinstatement. But it had to be agreed in "days not weeks" before both sides' positions harden.

Thursday's announcement about the four ministers came a day after Hamdok's office denied a report he had agreed to lead a new government and insisted that he wanted detainees released and governing bodies restored before entering into any dialogue, reported Al Jazeera.

Neighbourhood resistance committees, which have led protests since the coup and held demonstrations rejected negotiations and have demanded that the military exit politics.

The coup was a setback for Sudan's transition towards democracy two years into a fragile power-sharing agreement between members of the military and civilians established after the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir two years ago. (ANI)

