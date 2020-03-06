Suicide attack near US Embassy in Tunisia kills police officer, injures 5

Tunis [Tunisia], Mar 6 (ANI): A police officer was killed, while four others, along with a civilian, sustained injuries after two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the United States embassy in Tunisia's capital city of Tunis on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 11 am (local time) when two men approached a security patrol across the street from the embassy in the east of Tunis and detonated explosives, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement, as cited in a report by the New York Times.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The place where the attack took place is home to several embassies and offices of international institutions.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

