Supporters of Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed injured during rally

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], Feb 24 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 29 demonstrators were injured in Ethiopia when they were headed for a rally in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed's supporters became the victims of a bomb attack on Sunday in the town of Ambo, in the Oromia Region, media reports said on Monday.

Ezega News cited local police as saying that the attack was carried out by members of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition party.

According to police, demonstrators sustained only light injuries and 28 out of the 29 injured have already returned home.

According to Arab News, six suspects have been arrested. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not attend the Sunday rally in Ambo.

A national election is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia on August 29. Campaigns will start in May. (Sputnik/ANI)

