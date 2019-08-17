Representative image
Representative image

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 31 times in 24 hour, says Russia

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 07:31 IST

Moscow [Russia], Aug 17 (ANI): Russia on Saturday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 31 times in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia in the past 24 hours.
"Thirty-one attack has been registered," the head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation Major General Alexei Bakin told reporters on Friday, adding that ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone continued.
Syrian government early this month signed a truce in the northwestern region of Idlib on a condition that a Turkish-Russian buffer zone deal is implemented. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria.
Syria has been marred by civil war since 2011.
More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011.
The Russian-backed offensive has so far failed to make major inroads into rebel territory in northern Hama and southern Idlib provinces, where the Islamic State (ISIS or ISIL) is putting up fierce resistance in their last remaining bastion in Syria.
However, Moscow and the Syrian army have repeatedly denied allegations of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas or any campaign to paralyse the daily life in rebel-held areas.
Russia has blamed the terrorist group for breaking a truce by hitting government-held areas and said Turkey has failed to live up to its obligations under a deal brokered last year which created a buffer zone in the area that obliges it to push out rebels.

According to the United Nations, nearly half of the estimated three million inhabitants in northwest Syria - including Idlib province and parts of neighbouring provinces - had already fled the fighting and moved to areas near the border with Turkey. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 07:34 IST

In another setback, US cuts USD 440 million financial aid to Pak

Washington [US], Aug 17 (ANI): In another jolt to Pakistan, the United States slashed the aid to the cash-strapped nation by nearly USD 440 million, bringing down its commitment to just USD 4.1 billion.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 07:28 IST

Trump meets his top security advisors to discuss US-Taliban peace plan

Washington (US) Aug 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday met with his top national security advisers to review US-Taliban peace plan and said many on the opposite side of the war in Afghanistan are looking to make a peace deal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 06:13 IST

Pak govt to hold meeting to chalk out future course of action on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): After failing to censure India at United Nations Security Council, baffled Pakistan government has called a high-level meeting on Saturday to discuss its future plan of action on Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 06:01 IST

Jaishankar holds talks with US Deputy Secy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday and discussed the "deep convergences" of the strategic relationship shared by the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:51 IST

Day after Gibraltar releases Iranian tanker, US issues warrant...

Washington [US], Aug 17 (ANI): A day after Gilbraltar released a detained Iranian oil tanker, the United States on Friday issued a warrant to seize the vessel for violating international law by allegedly making illicit shipments to Syria.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:49 IST

Kim Jong-un oversees new weapon test: State media

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 17 (ANI): North Korea on Saturday said that it has tested a "new weapon" under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:16 IST

33 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli military in Gaza

Gaza, Aug 17 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 33 Palestinians were killed following clashes with Israeli soldiers on Friday in Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 02:54 IST

After failing at UNSC, Pak cries foul

New York [US], Aug 17 (ANI): After China and Pakistan failed to censure India at United Nations Security Council, Islamabad on Friday cried foul.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 02:08 IST

Trump asks Pak PM to initiate dialogue with India to resolve...

Washington [US], Aug 17 (ANI): In another diplomatic win for India, US President Donald Trump on Friday asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to initiate a dialogue with New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:03 IST

Pakistan an illegal occupier, has no locus standi on Kashmir...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Aug 17 (ANI): A European think tank has raised objections over Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue, saying that the country is an illegal occupier and has no locus standi on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:34 IST

India committed to Simla agreement, Pakistan should stop terror...

New York, [USA] Aug 17 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Friday said New Delhi was committed to the Simla agreement to resolve issues with Pakistan and it was for the neighbouring country to "stop terror to start talks".

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:37 IST

Jaishankar meets US Congressional delegation

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met a five-member US Congressional delegation here and exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues.

Read More
iocl