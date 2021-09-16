Taiwanese experimental rocket catches fire during test launch in Australia

Canberra [Australia], September 16 (ANI/Sputnik): An experimental hybrid propulsion rocket of Taiwan's space tech firm TiSPACE went up in flames on the launchpad in Australia on Thursday after suffering an internal fault, the Southern Launch company said.



"During ignition, the launch vehicle suffered an internal fault causing the vehicle to catch alight," the Australian space launch company said.

No people or the environment were put at risk, it added. The blaze was contained to the launch pad and was put out by the South Australian Country Fire Service, who were onsite.

The Hapith I rocket is a two-stage launch vehicle. It weighs 3 tonnes and stands at 10 meter (33 feet) tall. It would have been the first rocket to take off from the Southern Launch's proposed Whalers Way orbital launch complex, located on the tip of Australia's Eyre Peninsula. (ANI/Sputnik)

