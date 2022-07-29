footer close header add
Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tehran, Moscow should work together to regulate energy prices: Iranian Ambassador

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 22:09 IST


Moscow [Russia], July 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Tehran and Moscow are cooperating productively within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and should work together to regulate energy prices, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

Both countries are unanimous in the need to change the situation when pricing -- as it has been in recent years -- depends on consumers who promote the thesis of the need to switch to "green" energy, he said.
"Now the time has come, and pricing is in the hands of gas producers. We have a very good understanding with Russia within the so-called 'gas OPEC' [GECF] and within the oil OPEC+, interaction has been established. And we must regulate energy prices together," Jalali told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

