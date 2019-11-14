Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the plenary session of BRICS summit in Brasilia on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the plenary session of BRICS summit in Brasilia on Thursday.

Terrorism, organised crimes harm trade, businesses: PM Modi at BRICS summit

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:31 IST

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Asserting that terrorism and organised crimes harm trade and businesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed hope that efforts by BRICS member countries will give a thrust to security cooperation against the menaces.
"The atmosphere of doubt created by terrorism, terror financing, drug trafficking and organised crime harms trade and businesses. I am happy that the first seminar on BRICS Strategies for Countering Terrorism was organised. We hope that such efforts and activities of five sub-working groups will increase strong BRICS security cooperation against terrorism and other organised crimes," he said while addressing the plenary session of the BRICS summit here.
The Prime Minister said that 2.25 lakh people have lost their lives due to terrorism in the last 10 years. "According to estimates, there has been a loss of USD 1 trillion economy. This has also reduced the economic growth of developing countries by 1.5 per cent," he noted.
Modi said that the growing people-to-people relationship will give energy to the partnership among the BRICS countries.
"BRICS countries should organise youth summits. In this, the youth of five countries should take part in activities like start-ups, hackathon, sports and creativity in large numbers. Students of BRICS countries in India will be given internships and fellowships every year to study subjects related to BRICS. We should also consider promoting the traditional sports of our countries," the Prime Minister said.
The prime minister added that films can be an important means to enhance the relationship between the people of BRICS countries.
"India has the highest number of films made in many languages, and in the world. India will hold the BRICS Film Technology Symposium in Mumbai in March next year," he said.
Modi also welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's decision to grant visa-free travel to Indian nationals.
"With the mutual recognition of visas, social security agreement and qualifications, we will provide a more conducive environment for people from five countries to travel and work," he said.
The Prime Minister also congratulated the bloc members for the establishment of the BRICS Women Business Alliance and expressed his special gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Women's participation has increased in every sector in India in the last five years. In the last elections, women voters were equal to the number of men voters for the first time. By far, the highest number of women candidates also emerged victorious. The number of elected women leaders in our local self-government is more than 14 lakh."
"Be it maternity leave or to reducing salary gap, we have taken many important steps in the last five years for women entrepreneurship and empowerment," he added.
The Prime Minister said that multilateralism, international trade and rules-based world order are grappling with serious problems.
"Last year, we emphasised on reformed multilateralism. I am happy that the joint statement of this summit will recognise its need. To strengthen and improve the UN, WTO, World Bank and other international organisations, we must formulate a collective strategy," Modi further said.
The Prime Minister arrived in the Brazilian capital on Wednesday on a two-day visit to attend the 11th BRICS Summit. Atthe conclusion of the summit, the BRICS leaders are expected to issue a joint declaration.
BRICS brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42 per cent of the world's population, having 23 per cent of the global GDP and around 17 per cent of the share and world trade. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:54 IST

5 injured in California school shooting; lookout for Asian male suspect

California [US], Nov 14 (ANI): At least five people suffered gunshot injuries in a shooting at a high school in California on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:43 IST

Indonesia: 7.1 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warming

Kota Ternate, [Indonesia], Nov 14 (ANI): An massive earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude on Richter Scale struck Kota Ternate in Indonesia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:32 IST

From non-alignment to energetic diplomacy: Jaishankar delineates...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): External Affair Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that evolution of India's foreign policy can be categorised into six broad phases - each a response to a different global strategic environment - and while previous phases have a neat description, it is harder

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:03 IST

Need to focus on increasing trade, investment between BRICS...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need to focus on increasing trade and investment between the BRICS countries and called for efforts to strengthen cooperation in the field of innovation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:25 IST

Prisoner exchange between Taliban, Afghan Government yet to take place

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 14 (ANI): The prisoner exchange between the Taliban group and the Afghan government has not happened yet, a source close to the group told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:56 IST

Lack of response to 26/11 different from Uri and Balakot...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the "lack of response" after Mumbai terror attack in 2008 was so different from response after the Uri and Balakot operations and noted that various events bear scrutiny for lessons they hold.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:44 IST

LHC asks govt to file response in Nawaz Sharif flying abroad case

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 14 (ANI): A Pakistan court adjourned the hearing in a case filed by PML-N for the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list and asked the government to submit a response in the matter.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:29 IST

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in...

Ashkasham [Afghanistan], Nov 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale stuck Ashkasham district of Afghanistan on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:19 IST

PML-N knocks approaches court against conditional nod for Nawaz...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 14 (ANI): Rejecting the government's conditions on allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday approached Lahore High Court against Imran Khan-led cabinet's decision.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:12 IST

'No deal' will be made in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 14 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that "no deal" will be made on the issue of Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav and all decisions, in this case, will be taken in accordance with the Pakistani laws while "honouring" the verdict of International Court of Justice.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:57 IST

Russia college shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Blagoveshchensk [Russia], Nov 14 (ANI): Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting incident on Thursday at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:21 IST

Prince Charles concludes 10th official visit to India

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Britain's Prince Charles' tenth official visit to India, packed with a diverse range of engagements over two days in New Delhi and Mumbai, concluded on Thursday, the British High Commission here said.

Read More
iocl