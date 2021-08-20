Terrorists' attack in northern Burkina Faso leaves 80 people dead

Sahel [Burkina Faso], August 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Terrorists staged an attack in the northern part of Burkina Faso that left 80 people killed, the Ministry of Communications said.

On Wednesday, the AIB news agency reported that about 50 people had been killed as a result of the attack in the northern province of Soum.



"According to the renewed information ... 65 civilians have been killed by terrorists," the ministry said on late Thursday.

The attack also reportedly left 15 gendarmes killed.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016. (ANI/Sputnik)

