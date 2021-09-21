'Thank you Canada for trust in Liberal team', PM Justin Trudeau after historic 3rd election win

Ottawa [Canada], September 21 (ANI): Expressing gratitude to Canadians who returned him to power in a closely contested election against Conservative leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged to finish the fight against COVID-19 and move the country forward for everyone.

The Liberal party leader thanked Canadians for putting trust in his party and "for choosing a brighter future."

"Thank you, Canada -- for casting your vote, for putting your trust in the Liberal team, for choosing a brighter future. We're going to finish the fight against COVID. And we're going to move Canada forward. For everyone," Trudeau tweeted.

The 49-year-old is poised for a third term as Canada's prime minister reported Canadian broadcasters who projected a win for his Liberal Party in Monday's elections.

Trudeau, who was in power from 2015 has now won three general elections in less than six years.

In his concession speech, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said, "Tonight Canadians did not give Mr. Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted."

According to New York Times, many voters are still in line casting ballots, perhaps for several more hours, it is unclear whether Trudeau's Liberal Party would regain a majority in Parliament. Canada has multiple time zones and accordingly, the polling stations closed at staggered times on Monday evening.

Trudeau,49, won Papineau, Quebec, according to state broadcaster CBC. The Conservatives, led by Erin O'Toole, are projected to be the main opposition party.

The Liberal party leader Trudeau had called for snap election last month in the middle of the Covid pandemic assuming that his handling of the pandemic would help his government win a majority. However, even as that bet seems to have backfired the poll win puts Trudeau back in a position he has held since the 2015 federal election, which saw the Liberals win a 184-seat majority.

COVID-19, climate change, housing affordability and gun control have all featured as major issues with voters, reported CNN but citing one political expert it said that holding a snap election in the summer during a global pandemic has angered many voters who cannot identify a compelling "ballot box" issue to justify the undertaking.

A small fierce majority of voters were also opposed to some Covid-19 protocols, especially vaccine and mask mandates and earlier this month a protester threw gravel at Trudeau at a campaign event in Ontario. (ANI)