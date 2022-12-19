'The Blues made us dream': Macron after France's defeat to Argentina in World Cup Final

Doha [Qatar], December 19 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron extended support to the French football team after their loss in the nail-biting FIFA World Cup final to Lionel Messi-led Argentina on Sunday.

"The Blues made us dream," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted moments after the defeat of France.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Shortly after the match, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 after the team came out victorious by defeating France in a pulsating penalty shootout.

PM Modi said the game will be remembered as one of the most 'thrilling' football matches ever and millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will be rejoicing in this victory.



"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," PM Modi said in the tweet.

The Prime Minister also congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance and delighted the fans with their skill and sportsmanship.

"Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," he said in another tweet.

More than 1.4 million people have visited Qatar, a Gulf nation with a population of around 3 million, during FIFA World Cup, taking place from November 20 to December 18, the organizing committee said on Sunday ahead of the final game.

"More than 1.4 million fans from across the globe have visited Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022... Cumulative attendance is set to reach 3.4 million, meaning an average attendance of 53,000 fans per match and overall capacity in excess of 96 per cent," the statement read.

Qatar is the first country in the Arab world with a majority Muslim population to host the FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

