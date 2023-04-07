Three police officers killed in clash in Russia's North Caucasus

Moscow [Russia], April 7 (ANI): At least three officers were killed in a clash with militants in Russia's Ingushetia Region while on duty, the Interior Ministry confirmed, TASS News Agency reported on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials told TASS that three police officers had been killed in a clash with militants in the rural settlement of Zyazikov-Yurt in Ingushetia's Malgobek District, while another seven officers had suffered wounds.

"The leadership and personnel of the Russian Interior Ministry would like to express their deepest condolences to the families and friends of our fallen colleagues," the Interior ministry said in a statement.



In the early hours of Thursday, the regional law enforcement officers learned about the whereabouts of several members of an armed gang in the Zyazikov-Yurt settlement, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB) division in Ingushetia. The militants resisted arrest and opened fire with automatic weapons at police officers.

Meanwhile, The Moscow Times reported that eight people were injured during the clash between police officers and the militants. According to The Moscow Times, this is the third attack on law enforcement officials in Russia's North Caucasus over the past week.

Gunfire broke out while officers were checking homes in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt, where the gang was thought to be hiding, according to The Moscow Times citing the Telegram channel Baza, which is known to have connections with Russian security services.

Videos posted online showed armed nighttime clashes in a residential neighbourhood with repeated gunshots audible, The Moscow Times reported. (ANI)

