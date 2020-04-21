Toll from shooting in Canada's Nova Scotia rises to 19

Ottawa [Canada], April 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in a mass shooting incident in Canada has risen to 19, the head of federal police said on Monday.

"I can confirm now that there are... 19 victims, both men and women and all were adults," Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Chief Superintendent Chris Leather told reporters.

Leather also said that the investigation is ongoing and the death toll could rise because some bodies might be in the sites.

Leather noted that law enforcement is at the 16 scenes.

"We are relatively confident we've identified all the crime scenes, however, we've been unable to fully examine the crime scenes because for instance, we have had five structure fires. Most of those being residences," Leather said. "We believe there may be victims still within the remains of those homes which burnt to the ground."

Leather said that some of the victims were known to the suspect, while others were target and not known to the suspect.

On Sunday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a Canadian federal police officer. Wortman himself was neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police. (Sputnik/ANI)

