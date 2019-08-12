Representative image
Representative image

Tourist attraction vandalised in Canada's Howe Sound

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:09 IST

Vancouver [Canada], Aug 12 (ANI): Miscreants cut off cables holding up cable cars at a sightseeing attraction in Squamish, British Columbia here in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have labelled as an act of vandalism.
At least 30 cable cars came crashing down due to the incident which occurred when the attraction was shut, according to CNN. No tourist or worker was injured in the crash.
The incident took place at Sea to Sky Gondola in Vancouver's Howe Sound over the weekend.
"We believe the cables were cut and this was a deliberate act of vandalism. At this time, it's a crime scene," Squamish RCMP Inspector Kara Triance said, according to CNN.
Quoting local media, CNN further reported that the cables were only over two inches in diameter. Maintenance work was recently carried out on the line.
Visitors have been asked to stay away from the area and its nearby trails.
One single cable car could hold up to eight people, taking visitors to a height of about 3,000 feet above sea level. Howe Sound and its surrounding waterfalls could be seen while aboard the tourist attraction. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:31 IST

Versace apologises for referring to Hong Kong, Macau as separate...

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): Versace on Sunday apologised after a batch of its clothes on shelves in China drew the ire of locals for referring to the Chinese special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau as separate states.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:26 IST

Typhoon Lekima affects more than 6 million people in China

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): Typhoon Lekima has affected at least six and a half million people in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong and Fujian, since making landfall last week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:45 IST

Turkey mulling purchasing Russia's Su-35 jets

Ankara [Turkey], Aug 12 (Sputnik/ANI): After the United States expelled Turkey from the F-35 jet program, Ankara is mulling over Russia's offer to export Su-35 fighters to their nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:28 IST

Russia to complete tests of Su-57 in 2019, MiG-35 in 2021

Moscow [Russia], Aug 12 (Sputnik/ANI): State tests of Russia's advanced Su-57 fifth-generation fighters will be completed this year, while trials of MiG-35 fighters are planned to be finalised by the end of 2021, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Sergei Drono

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:08 IST

Myanmar: Monsoons trigger landslides, killing 51 people

Mon State [Myanmar], Aug 12 (ANI): At least 51 people lost their lives after monsoons triggered landslides in Myanmar's Mon State, according to the country's Fire Services Department.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 03:55 IST

Rains batter Pakistan, 160 dead in July

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 12 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed at least 161 people while 137 people sustained injuries in the country last month alone, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:40 IST

Five children die in Pennsylvania fire

Pennsylvania [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): At least five children were killed and a woman sustained injuries after a fire ravaged a house in the western Pennsylvania city of Erie on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 01:43 IST

N Korea threatens to keep Seoul out of future talks

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 12 (ANI): Displaying his anger towards the latest South Korea-USA military drills, a North Korean official has threatened to freeze future talks with Seoul and only hold them with Washington.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:39 IST

Police arrest Florida man over Facebook post threatening...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The US authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man over a controversial Facebook post threatening a shooting at Walmart, days after the mass-shooting incident in El Paso that claimed lives of 22 people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:22 IST

Democrats blast Trump for retweeting conspiracy theory post on...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Democratic President Candidate on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump for re-tweeting a conspiracy theory post linking the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Clinton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:39 IST

Kashmir dispute should be resolved diplomatically: Iranian...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 11 (ANI): The Kashmir dispute has no military solution and should be resolved diplomatically by India and Pakistan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:51 IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa named SLPP's presidential candidate

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 11 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday was named the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party for the election scheduled for later this year.

Read More
iocl