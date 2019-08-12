Tourist attraction vandalised in Canada's Howe Sound

Vancouver [Canada], Aug 12 (ANI): Miscreants cut off cables holding up cable cars at a sightseeing attraction in Squamish, British Columbia here in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have labelled as an act of vandalism.

At least 30 cable cars came crashing down due to the incident which occurred when the attraction was shut, according to CNN. No tourist or worker was injured in the crash.

The incident took place at Sea to Sky Gondola in Vancouver's Howe Sound over the weekend.

"We believe the cables were cut and this was a deliberate act of vandalism. At this time, it's a crime scene," Squamish RCMP Inspector Kara Triance said, according to CNN.

Quoting local media, CNN further reported that the cables were only over two inches in diameter. Maintenance work was recently carried out on the line.

Visitors have been asked to stay away from the area and its nearby trails.

One single cable car could hold up to eight people, taking visitors to a height of about 3,000 feet above sea level. Howe Sound and its surrounding waterfalls could be seen while aboard the tourist attraction. (ANI)

