Transitional Malian President pledges to hold 'unquestionably clean' elections

Bamako [Mali], January 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Mali's transitional President Bah N'Daw pledged Thursday to hold "unquestionably clean" elections to complete the country's political transition, according to his New Year's message to the nation.

"The essence of the transition lies in the preparation and holding of unquestionably clean elections with an accepted and congratulated winner ..." he said.

N'Daw and Vice President Assimi Goita were sworn in to lead the political transition in Mali in September after a military mutiny in August overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.



N'Daw said the challenge is that the elections "should be held on time, prepared in a transparent and inclusive manner, and methodically organised."

In his New Year's message, the transitional president reaffirmed his commitment to laying the foundations for good governance through fight against impunity and corruption, which he said is "a long process" going beyond the duration of the political transition in Mali.

The Malian transitional government was formed in September after the swearing-in of retired Colonel N'Daw as the interim president and Colonel Goita as the vice president on Sept. 25 by the Supreme Court of Mali. (ANI/Xinhua)

