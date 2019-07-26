Tremendous scope for spread of ayurveda in Brazil, says Indian envoy

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 26 (ANI): There is tremendous scope for the spread of ayurveda in Brazil, according to Ashok Das, India's Ambassador to the South American country.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to spread the word about ayurveda, a traditional system of Indian medicine, in Brazil is currently in the process of being finalised.

"In Brazil, there is a tremendous amount of regard for India's spirituality and culture, particularly yoga and ayurveda. We are in the process of finalising a tripartite MoU between an ayurveda organisation, the university medical school in Sao Paolo and Ministry of Ayush to spread the word about ayurveda. There is tremendous scope for its spread in the country," the Indian envoy told ANI on Thursday.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, General (retd) V K Singh, is currently in Rio de Janeiro for a BRICS ministerial meeting. He attended a welcome dinner hosted by Foreign Minister of Brazil, Ernesto Araujo, on Thursday.

On the grouping which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Das said, "The sherpa and ministerial meetings prove that we are on the right track."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend a two-day BRICS Summit which will be held in Brasilia from November 13, he said.

"Both India and Brazil had elections recently. Now that we have governments in place in both the countries, meetings at a higher level are going up. Our Prime Minister has very graciously accepted President (Jair) Bolsonaro's invitation to have a bilateral visit during that time," he added. (ANI)

