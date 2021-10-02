Tropical storm affects daily life in southeast Iran

Tehran [Iran], October 2 (ANI/Xinhua): A tropical storm has affected daily activities in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

"Shahin" storm has swept Jask, Konarak and Chabahar cities as of Saturday.

In precautionary measures, offices and schools in some parts of the province were partially closed and some villages were evacuated due to the high speed of the storm, according to the report.



Abbas Ali Arjmandi, the deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan, told IRNA that schools in some parts of the province will be held online on Saturday and Sunday.

The office hours will be reduced for the same reason, he noted.

Two main roads have been closed until further notice, Jalaleddin Qaderi, the director-general of highways and roads of the province, was quoted as saying.

The traffic authorities are ready to provide services amid the emergence of possible crises, said Qaderi. (ANI/Xinhua)

