Trump threatens to wipe out Turkey's economy

Washington [US], Oct 10 (ANI): After Turkey launched an offensive on northern border Syrian, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would devastate Ankara's economy if its operation wipes out the Kurdish population in Syria.

"I will wipe out his economy if that happens," Trump replied when asked if he was concerned Erdogan who will wipe out the Kurds.

"I've already done it once with Pastor Brunson," Trump said, referring to US sanctions slapped on Turkey over the detention of a US citizen. "I hope that he will act rationally," he added.

The Turkish Army launched an offensive in Syria in which dozens of SDF fighters have been killed, reported Al Jazeera. "Our military has started the ground part of Operation Peace Spring," the ministry said in a statement.

This comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of 'Operation Peace Spring' against Syria Defence Forces' Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone"

At least 40 commanders of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and suffered injuries in an attack by Turkey Air Force on Wednesday in northeast Syria, reported Sputnik citing eyewitness.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria said they had repelled a ground attack by Turkey's military in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad.

Just before the operation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo. (ANI)

