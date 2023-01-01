TTP forms 'new cabinet' in a challenge to Pakistan govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): In a direct challenge to the sovereignty of the Pakistani civilian government and its military establishment, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced its new appointments dividing the outfit into various ministries.

"Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced its new appointments dividing the outfit into various ministries, Defence, Judiciary, Information, Political affairs, Economic Affairs, Education, a fatwa issuing authority, Intelligence and a department for construction," TTP said in a statement, as quoted by The Khorasan Diary (TKD) publication.

TTP is allied with the Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August last year. The radical Islamic outfit has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government in November last year.

An Islamabad-based think tank this week said the year 2022 ended with the deadliest month for Pakistan's security personnel in over a decade, as it pointed to the emergence of TTP as the biggest threat to the country.

In its annual report released on Saturday, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said Pakistan security forces lost at least 282 personnel during 2022 in attacks that included IED ambushes, suicide attacks, and raids on security posts, mostly in the Pakistan-Afghan border regions.

"The year 2022 ended with the deadliest month (thus far) for Pakistan's security personnel over a decade, with the emergence of a new terror triad comprising TTP, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Daesh-Afghanistan as the biggest threat to the country," the CRSS report said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that an estimated number of around 7,000 to 10,000 TTP militants are present in the region, Dawn reported.

He claimed that the militants who had previously laid down arms have now secretly resumed activities, wreaking havoc in the region.

"The biggest reason for this is the failure of [the] Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Counter Terrorism Department [...] It is their job to stop it," Sanaullah was quoted as saying in an interview with Dawn News TV programme.

Sanaullah said that the provincial government had failed to restrain some people who were engaged in extortion and blackmail, and other crimes. (ANI)