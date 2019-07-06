Tunisia bans face veils in public institutions

Tunis [Tunisia], July 6 (ANI): Citing security concerns, the Tunisian government on Friday banned the wearing of the niqab (full face veil) in public institutions with immediate effect, days after country's capital was rocked by twin suicide bombings.

The government order, signed by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, prohibits both staff and visitors to niqab which covers everything but the eyes. There had been reports that the terrorists in the country had been using niqab to disguise themselves, reported CNN.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate incidents in Tunis last week, which left one cop dead and several people injured. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Tunisia has been fighting armed groups operating along its border with Algeria since 2011, following an uprising that overthrew Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, an autocratic leader.

A state of emergency has been in effect in Tunisia since a succession of terror attacks rocked the North-African nation in 2015. (ANI)

