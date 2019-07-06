Representative Image
Representative Image

Tunisia bans face veils in public institutions

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Tunis [Tunisia], July 6 (ANI): Citing security concerns, the Tunisian government on Friday banned the wearing of the niqab (full face veil) in public institutions with immediate effect, days after country's capital was rocked by twin suicide bombings.
The government order, signed by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, prohibits both staff and visitors to niqab which covers everything but the eyes. There had been reports that the terrorists in the country had been using niqab to disguise themselves, reported CNN.
Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate incidents in Tunis last week, which left one cop dead and several people injured. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) had claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Tunisia has been fighting armed groups operating along its border with Algeria since 2011, following an uprising that overthrew Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, an autocratic leader.
A state of emergency has been in effect in Tunisia since a succession of terror attacks rocked the North-African nation in 2015. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 06:18 IST

Sydney cafe dishes out icecreams- vegan and deep-fried!

Sydney [Australia], July 6 (ANI): Imagine this - a vegan ice cream, dipped in chocolate, sprinkled with corn flakes and wait for it- deep fried! If taste was a condition to enter heaven then this completely fits the bill.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:31 IST

WCS seeks UN intervention on enforced disappearances of...

Geneva [Switzerland], July 6 (ANI): General Secretary of World Sindhi Congress (WCS), Lakhu Luhana has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take action against Pakistani agencies over the enforced disappearances of activists in the country's Sindh province.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:31 IST

Turkey: 3 killed in vehicle explosion in Hatay province

Reyhanli [Turkey], July 6 (ANI): At least three people were killed after a car exploded less than a kilometre from the governor's office in Turkey's southern town of Reyhanli.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 01:33 IST

GNA accuses UAE of carrying out airstrike on migrant detention centre

Beirut [Lebanon], July 6 (ANI): United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has claimed that the recent airstrikes on a migrant detention centre in Libya in which at least 53 people died was carried out by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using a US-made F-16 fighter jet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 23:06 IST

After rain, Karachi faces load shedding

Karachi [Pakistan], July 05 (ANI): After scattered rain, several areas in Karachi on Friday faced load shedding.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Russia: 2 dead after their boat capsized

Moscow [Russia], July 05 (ANI): Two people were killed on Friday after their boat capsized in the Black Sea near the Russian resort of Dzhubga in the Krasnodar Territory.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:37 IST

Nepal to promote tourism opportunities in India

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], July 05 (ANI): In a bid to promote tourism, Nepal Tourism Board is organising a program "Visit Nepal 2020" here to highlight the country's many tourist destinations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:23 IST

Sri Lankan SC suspends execution till October 30

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 05 (ANI): A week after President Maithripala Sirisena announced the execution of four individuals, Sri Lankan Supreme Court on Friday issued an interim order staying the implementation of the execution till October 30.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:06 IST

After powerful earthqauke, 5.4 magnitude aftershock hits California

Sacramento [USA], July 05 (ANI): A day after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California, a powerful aftershock measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit the same region on Friday, reported Sputnik

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:06 IST

Pak journalist attacks mobile billboard highlighting enforced...

London [UK], July 05 (ANI): A group led by a Pakistani journalist on Friday attacked a mobile billboard which was highlighting poor human rights situation in Pakistan outside Lord's stadium and assaulted the driver.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 20:25 IST

Iran warns to detain British oil tanker

Tehran [Iran], July 05 (ANI): Iran on Friday threatened that it will seize a British oil tanker if an Iranian tanker detained in Gibraltar was not immediately released.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 19:12 IST

Twitterati troll Pakistani anchor for confusing Apple Inc with fruit

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 05 (ANI): Netizens who pounce on even slightest mistake recently got another reason to have a great laugh after a Pakistani anchor confused Apple Inc with the fruit during the live programme.

Read More
iocl