Tunisia logs 2,511 new COVID-19 cases

Tunis [Tunisia], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisian Health Ministry on Thursday night reported 2,511 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 190,884.

The death toll from the virus rose by 68 to 5,989 in the North African country, the ministry said in a statement.



The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 2,049, including 410 in intensive care units.

The total number of recoveries has reached 137,460 in the country, it said.

According to the data issued by the ministry, a total of 794,736 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

