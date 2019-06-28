Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (File photo)
Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (File photo)

Tunisia: Prez Essebsi rushed to hospital just after twin blasts rock capital, France condemns

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:03 IST

Tunis [Tunisia], June 28 (ANI): Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi was rushed to a military hospital after suffering a "severe health crisis", shortly after two suicide blasts struck the capital, killing a police officer on Thursday.
Citing the Tunisian presidency on Facebook, CNN reported that the 92-year-old president was "taken seriously ill and transferred to the military hospital in Tunis."
The announcement came as police were securing the site of two suicide bombings that targeted security forces in Tunis and injured at least three civilians and many police personnel.
The director of Charles Nicolle Hospital told the state-run TAP news agency that all of those wounded in the explosions were in stable condition.
The first blast occurred in central Tunis when a bomber targeted a police patrol on the city's main thoroughfare, Charles De Gaulle Avenue, according to an Interior Ministry statement.
Ten minutes later, a police station in the city was hit by a second bomber.
"One person blew themselves up behind the back door of the police department in El Gorjani neighbourhood," the ministry said in a statement.
At least four security personnel were injured in the El Gorjani bombing -- two of them seriously, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Sofien Zaak.
However, it is unclear who was responsible for the attacks.
An employee working at the French Embassy here, located close to the incident site, was quoted as saying that he saw a police car that appeared to have been damaged by the first blast but gave no further details on the origin of the explosion.
The first bombing was at 10:50 a.m. (local time) and the second was at 11 a.m. (local time).
The attack came a day after the fourth anniversary of the 2015 Sousse attack, in which gunman, identified as Seifeddine Rezgui, went on a rampage on a Tunisian seaside resort, killing 38 people, mostly British. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State terror group.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, who is currently attending the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, has also condemned the attack.
"I strongly condemn the attacks that have affected the heart of Tunis today. All our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. France stands alongside the Tunisian people in this event," Macron wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:46 IST

Twitter to take down tweets by politicians who 'break its rules'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 28 (ANI): American social networking giant, Twitter, on Thursday announced it would take down tweets by politicians for violating its rules and if reviews do not find it in favour of the public interest.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:13 IST

Japanese retail store attracts foreign visitors for shopping

Tokyo [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Bic Camera Inc, a consumer electronics retailer chain in Japan, has been attracting many foreign tourists to the country by improving its railway services for them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 01:06 IST

Tokyo celebrates 10th anniversary of Roppongi Art Night

Tokyo [Japan], June 28 (ANI): The Japanese capital this week commemorated the 10th anniversary of Roppongi Art Night, an annual overnight art event, celebrating contemporary art, photography, design, music, video and performances.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:50 IST

Japanese electric company organises training workshop on optical...

Bangkok [Thailand], June 27 (ANI): Japanese electric company Furukawa Electric recently organised a free and open workshop here to teach local technicians about the latest technologies in the optical fiber industry and to offer hands-on experience on how to install the high-quality optical fiber cable

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:57 IST

Pak airspace blockage affecting Afghan passengers, cargo coming...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Newly appointed Afghan Charge d'affaires to India Tahir Qadiry on Thursday said that Pakistan's decision to close up its airspace after the Balakot airstrike has affected the traffic and cargo coming in from Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:51 IST

Peshawar HC orders to rectify translation of Quranic verses in...

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered for the rectification of the translation of Quranic verses in Islamiat textbooks in the province, as well as the immediate withdrawal of books already possessed by students.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:28 IST

Two killed after Russian plane skids off runway

Moscow [Russia], Jun 27 (ANI): Two people were killed and 19 others sustained injuries after an An-24 passenger plane rolled off the runway while making an emergency landing on Nizhneangarsk airport in Russia's Republic of Buryatia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:37 IST

One killed, several injured in two suicide attacks in Tunisia's capital

Tunis [Tunisia], Jun 27 (ANI): One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in Tunis on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:48 IST

Full majority govt is big thing in foreign relations: Modi

Kobe [Japan], June 27 (ANI): A full majority government is a big thing in foreign relations and when a government gets even bigger mandate it increases its confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:30 IST

Japan can help India become USD 5 trillion economy: PM Modi

Kobe [Japan], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Japan can help India become a USD 5 trillion economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:07 IST

PNB scam: Court sends Nirav Modi to judicial custody till July 25

London [United Kingdom], June 27 (ANI): London's Westminster Magistrate's court on Thursday remanded Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to judicial custody till July 25 for questioning in connection with Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:14 IST

Snow blizzard might have caused the Feb chopper crash

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 27 (ANI): The probe into February chopper crash which killed Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari and 6 others indicated that a snow blizzard might have caused the accident.

Read More
iocl