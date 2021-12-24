Tunisia reports 5 more cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Tunis [Tunisia], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisia reported five additional cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to six, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Thursday.



"The cases were discovered on Dec. 20, after testing positive for the virus at Tunis-Carthage International Airport," Mahjoub Ouni, a member of the Tunisian scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus, was quoted as saying by the agency.

The five Omicron cases came from South Africa and quarantine has been applied along with all preventive and health measures, Ouni added.

On Dec. 3, a 23-year-old man from a sub-Saharan African country has been confirmed as Tunisia's first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. (ANI/Xinhua)

