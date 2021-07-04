Tunisia reports 6,184 COVID-19 cases, 438,945 in total

Tunis [Tunisia], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisian Health Ministry on Saturday reported 6,184 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 438,945.

The death toll from the virus rose by 82 to 15,261 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 360,645, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tunisia reached 3,401, including 605 in intensive care units and 139 others mechanically ventilated, it said.



A total of 1,773,643 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,912,160 people have received the vaccines, with 569,992 taking both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.

For two weeks, Tunisia has been undergoing the fourth wave of the spread of COVID-19.

Several regions of the country have been locked down. Gatherings and parties are banned in the capital Tunis and several large cities with a night curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until July 14. (ANI/Xinhua)

