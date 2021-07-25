Tunisia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths

Tunis [Tunisia], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisia reported record daily COVID-19 deaths on Saturday with 317 new fatalities, bringing the death toll from the virus to 18,369.

The tally of infections in the North African country rose by 5,624 to 563,930, while the number of recoveries from the coronavirus reached 457,597, according to its health ministry.



A total of 2,154,063 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia, said the ministry.

During an emergency meeting held on Friday, Tunisian President Kais Saied expressed his dissatisfaction with the failure of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered the review of a series of actions proved ineffective, according to a presidency statement.

More than 1 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in Tunisia, and 5 million Tunisians will be vaccinated in the coming weeks, said Saied. (ANI/Xinhua)

