Tunisia rescues 27 Italy-bound illegal immigrants off coasts

Tunis [Tunisia], July 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisia rescued 27 migrants who attempted to cross the Mediterranean to enter Italy illegally, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Monday.

According to the report, the illegal migrants were rescued by the units of the Tunisian Maritime Guard in two operations on Saturday night.



Some rescued migrants admitted they had sailed from the coast of the northern province of Bizerte, while the others said that they had sailed from the northeastern province of Nabeul.

The rescued were handed over to the National Guards in Bizerte and Nabeul to receive legal procedures.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean every year, using Tunisia as one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels. (ANI/Xinhua)

