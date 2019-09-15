Tunisia to hold snap Presidential elections today

Moscow [Russia], Sep 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Around 26 candidates are set to lock horns in the snap Presidential elections being held in Tunisia today.

The poll is being organised following the death of Beji Caid Essebsi -- the 92-year-old president who led the country for the past five years -- on July 25.

The preliminary results of the first round will be announced on September 17. The second round, if needed, should be held before November 3. (Sputnik/ANI)

