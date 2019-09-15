Flag of Tunisia
Tunisia to hold snap Presidential elections today

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:03 IST

Moscow [Russia], Sep 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Around 26 candidates are set to lock horns in the snap Presidential elections being held in Tunisia today.
The poll is being organised following the death of Beji Caid Essebsi -- the 92-year-old president who led the country for the past five years -- on July 25.
The preliminary results of the first round will be announced on September 17. The second round, if needed, should be held before November 3. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:41 IST

Canada: 1 killed in shooting in Mississauga

Mississauga [Canada], Sept 15 (ANI): A teenager was killed and multiple people sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the Canadian city of Mississauga on Saturday, police said.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:40 IST

West seeking to partially oust Russia from gas market: German lawmaker

Berlin [Germany], Sept 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The recent decision of the European Union (EU) to curtail Russian Gazprom's access to OPAL pipeline capacity is political in nature, and thus the West is seeking to partially oust Russia from the market in line with the traditions of the trade war and discredit

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:31 IST

Pak could lose conventional war with India: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 15 (ANI): Pakistan could lose in a conventional war with India which could then be consequential in view that the two neighbouring countries are nuclear-armed, country's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:18 IST

Russia's most experienced astronaut fails medical test

Moscow [Russia], Sept 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia's most experienced cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has failed a recently held medical test here.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:26 IST

Facebook suspends 'anti-violence' Whatsapp hotlines of Hong Kong police

Washington DC [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Social media giant Facebook has suspended 10 'anti-violence' Whatsapp hotlines of Hong Kong police, used by the force to obtain intelligence on the pro-democracy protesters in the semi-autonomous region.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:13 IST

A hug that lead Pak twitterati to wonder if Shahid Afridi is the next PM

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 15 (ANI): A hug between cricketer Shahid Afridi and Pakistan Army spokesman Asif Ghafoor has left Twitterati wondering over the prospects of the former Pakistan cricket team captain becoming the country's next prime minister.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:59 IST

Drone attack on 2 factories suspends oil production: Aramco

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 15 (ANI): The recent drone attacks on two Saudi oil facilities have affected the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, the state-owned oil giant announced on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:29 IST

Palestinian armed forces intercept Israeli drone in Gaza strip

Gaza Strip, Sept 15 (ANI): Palestinian armed forces on Saturday claimed that it has downed an Israeli drone in the Gaza Strip.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:35 IST

France: Police fires tear gas during new wave of 'Yellow-vest' protest

Nantes [France], Sept 15 (ANI): Hundreds of protestors clashed with police on Saturday in the western French city of Nantes during a new wave of "yellow vest" protest against the France government.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:10 IST

Kolhapur: Polish Minister unveils memorial pillar to mark...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, on Saturday unveiled a memorial pillar in memory of Polish families who were given refuge in Valivade during the World War II.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Not a 'good idea' for Taliban to bomb Kabul: Trump

Washington [US], Sept 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that it was not a "good idea" for Taliban to launch a deadly blast in Kabul, which has claimed 12 lives including an American soldiers, and stated that the militant group is aware that they have committed a "big mistake". Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:02 IST

Trump speaks to Saudi crown prince, condemns attack on 2 oil factories

Washington [US], Sept 15 (ANI): Following the attacks on two Saudi oil factories, President Donald Trump on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and affirmed that his administration is monitoring the situation.

