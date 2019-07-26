Late Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (File photo)
Late Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (File photo)

Tunisia's first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi dies at 92

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:12 IST

Tunis [Tunisia], July 26 (ANI): Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, the first democratically elected leader of the North African country, breathed his last at the age of 92 on Thursday.
Al Jazeera confirmed tye new of demise quoting the President's Office that- "Essebsi, one of the world's oldest leaders, died at the Tunis military hospital on Thursday morning."
The late president was hospitalised after suffering from a severe illness in late June, but returned to intensive care on Thursday, according to his son, Hafedh Caid Essebsi.
Essebsi became the interim prime minister in 2011 after the uprising that ended the 23-year rule of former ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
The revolt in Tunisia ignited anti-government protests and rebellions across North Africa and the Middle East that became known collectively as the Arab Spring.
However, in 2014, Essebsi became the first Tunisian president to be elected in a free and fair election.
This year, the late president had announced that he would not stand in elections expected in November, saying someone younger should take charge.
As prime minister, he helped draft a new democratic constitution guaranteeing fundamental rights such as freedom of speech and preparing Tunisia for free elections.
Though Tunisia remained a democratic exception in a troubled region, critics accused Essebsi of attempting a dynastic handover to his son, rowing back on some post-revolution freedoms, and failing to support a truth commission seeking justice for the victims of authoritarian rule.
Meanwhile, critics have raised concerns regarding a potential power vacuum in Tunisia ahead of the November presidential elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:04 IST

Sri Lanka finds hazardous waste in UK metal recycling cargo, orders probe

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Thursday ordered a probe into the hazardous material, including clinical waste stored in containers, being imported into the country from Britain under the guise of recyclable metals that has caused a nationwide uproar in recent days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:39 IST

Bring to justice murderers of Mohajirs: Mohajir leader Nadeem...

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): A Mohajir leader and the chairman of US-based advocacy group Voice of Karachi, Nadeem Nusrat, has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate and bring to justice the murderers of Mohajirs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:43 IST

UK: Hundreds gather in central London to protest against...

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday (local time) took to the streets of Central London to protest against the appointment of Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:18 IST

Baloch people urge US President to help end human rights abuses...

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): The World Baloch Organisation (WBO) has launched an advertisement campaign in the United States to urge President Donald Trump to help end human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:19 IST

India in touch with Pak seeking consular access to Jadhav

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to demand consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing death row there, with full compliance and conformity with the ICJ judgement and under the Vienna Convention.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:51 IST

Pak to send its first person to space in 2022

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan will send its first person to space in 2022, said Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:03 IST

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 4 Indian fishermen

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy has arrested four Indian fishermen for allegedly breaching International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegally fishing in Colombo's waters.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:59 IST

Pakistan: Punjab govt asks jail authorities to remove AC from...

Punjab [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): The government of Pakistan's Punjab province has asked Kot Lakhpat jail authorities to remove the air conditioner from the prison cell of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:07 IST

China: 16 killed in landslides, 30 missing

Beijing [China], July 25 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed and 30 others are missing after landslides hit two areas of Guizhou province in southwestern China, the state media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:31 IST

Puerto Rico governor announces his resignation

San Juan [Puerto Rico], July 25 (ANI): Bowing down to public pressure following massive protests, Puerto Rico's embattled Governor, Ricardo Rossello, on Wednesday announced his resignation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:21 IST

5 killed, 10 injured as blasts rock Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI): Five people were killed and 10 others were injured in three coordinated blasts that hit Kabul on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:29 IST

Johnson overhauls UK cabinet, appoints hard Brexiteers including...

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Hours after taking charge as the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Wednesday overhauled the cabinet, giving key roles to leading Brexiteers and firing supporters of his rival former Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Read More
iocl