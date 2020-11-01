Turkey earthquake death toll climbs to 39

Ankara [Turkey], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of those killed in the wake of Friday's powerful quake">earthquake in western Turkey has climbed up to 39, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Saturday.



"The death toll has risen to 39 people. Rescuers are working on the rubble of nine destroyed buildings in Izmir," the statement said.

The number previously stood at 37, with 885 injured.

On Friday, the 6.6 magnitude quake">earthquake took place in western Turkey, with its epicentre located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province. The quake">earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the quake">earthquake's magnitude at 6.9. (ANI/Sputnik)

