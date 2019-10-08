Representative image
Turkey launches airstrike on SDF base in Syria's Hasakah Province

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 01:56 IST

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 08 (ANI): Turkey on Monday launched an airstrike on a military base of Arab-Kurdish units of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) destroying two bridges in Syria's Hasakah Province, Sputnik reported.
So far no casualties have been reported. However, there is a huge military buildup on the Syrian border.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 5 announced that Ankara will launch a military operation in Syria in order to clear the border area of Kurdish militants.
Turkey's new action comes despite US President Donald Trump remarks that Washington will "totally destroy and obliterate" Turkey's economy if the country does anything he considers "off-limits" during their planned operation in Syria.
The statement came hours after the US withdrew its troops from Syria following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Ankara would kick off a military air and ground operation in the country in the coming days.
More than 1,000 US troops had been deployed in northeastern Syria, where they work closely with the Kurdish YPG, which leads the Syrian Democratic Forces in the region.
The Kurds have proven to be among Washington's most effective allies in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) that has its stronghold in northern Syria.
Erdogan has repeatedly expressed frustration with Washington's close alliance with the Kurds, along his country's border with Syria, linking them to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey. Washington also labels the PKK a terrorist group, but not the YPG.
The US, in an effort to reduce tensions in the region, has been working on establishing a safe zone along the border.
However, the plans have faltered, and the Turkish President in recent days has warned that Ankara will soon be launching a military operation across the border, as soon as within the next couple of days. (ANI)

